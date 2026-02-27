UN pledges continued support for SVG Agri. sector

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, met with representatives of the United Nations Agencies on Monday February 23rd.

Representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Food Programme (WFP) met with Minister Bruce to provide updates on the programmes currently being implemented in SVG, many of which directly support and complement the work of the Ministry.

Minister Bruce used the opportunity to update the UN representatives on the government’s policy position of making Agriculture a key pillar of economic development. He also highlighted the Government’s focus on reducing the importation of agricultural and food products while increasing local production and expanding export opportunities at both the regional and international levels.

He addressed the issue of Markets for agricultural produce regionally and internationally, as well as predial larceny and road access. Particular attention was given to exploring innovative and technology-driven solutions to combat predial larceny and strengthen security within the agricultural industry.

The UN agencies reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that the Ministry’s mandates are achieved.