UNC wins General Elections in Trinidad

In a stunning political upset that has redrawn the political map of Trinidad and Tobago’s, the United National Congress (UNC), led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has swept to victory in the April 28 general election, toppling the People’s National Movement (PNM) from government after a decade in power.

The UNC’s triumph was built on a groundswell of public discontent and a meticulously executed social media and promotional campaign that broke through long-standing political barriers of race, class and geography.

Persad-Bisessar will be prime minister for a second time, and lead into Parliament a group of incumbents, new faces, and several coalition partners.

ROWLEY CONCEDES: UNC WINS..

Political Leader of the People’s National Movement Dr. Keith Rowley has admitted defeat in the General Election.

He says, the people have chosen who they want to lead, and if good comes, then it comes for all.

He said the PNM has work to do, and the party is not is the blaming business but the rebuilding business.