Uncovering the Untold Story of a National Icon’s Daughter

Book on Chatoyer’s Unknown Daughter Launches February 28, in St. Vincent

A new book highlighting national hero Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer’s unknown daughter will be launched in St. Vincent on Friday, February 28, 2025. Zen, a short story written by Demion McTair, explores the struggles and resilience of the Garifuna people. While fictional, the piece also incorporates historically accurate elements.

The promotional campaign for Zen was officially launched on February 28th through virtual platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

A team of local SVGCC students, led by young entrepreneur Mylz Browne, spearheaded the campaign Zen: A Tale of Resilience and Hope as part of their final-year project for the Integrated Marketing Campaign course.

“We heard about the story and immediately knew it had to be our final project,” said Mylz Browne, leader of the campaign.

“We were inspired by our lecturer, Mr. Demion McTair, and his enthusiasm for the Garifuna people. As a Garifuna myself, I encouraged my group members to request permission to focus on this story. Once approved, we conducted market research to support our efforts,” shared Shania Lewis, a DTVE student from Fancy.

Campaign member Kevillia Solomon, also of Garifuna descent, noted that market research conducted in St. Vincent and Belize showed significant interest in Garifuna stories. “After analyzing the research data, we set campaign objectives and designed a communication strategy to promote the book. It’s exciting to apply the skills we’ve learned in other courses to bring this campaign to life,” she said.

Zen will be available to the public in hardcover, audiobook, and e-book formats starting March 14, 2025.