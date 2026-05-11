UNCTAD pledges support to SVG new diaspora investment initiative

The Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York recently secured a formal commitment from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to support the nation’s economic growth through enhanced diaspora engagement.

Following a meeting with UNCTAD representative Mr. Ian Richards, the organization has pledged both technical and potential financial backing for the government’s latest initiative, “Engaging the Vincentian Diaspora in National Development Through Trade and Investment”.

The collaboration outlines several key areas where UNCTAD will provide specialized support. Notably, UNCTAD will offer technical guidance on draft investment legislation to ensure it includes a dedicated diaspora investment component, while also conducting a comprehensive assessment of the country’s national investment framework.

Furthermore, the partnership aims to equip diplomats with targeted investment promotion strategies and specialized training to strengthen their diplomatic capacity, particularly regarding diaspora outreach. UNCTAD will also coordinate closely with the New York Consulate to prepare for the government’s upcoming high-level diaspora investment engagement.

This recent agreement marks a continuation of a productive relationship between UNCTAD and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The two entities previously collaborated in 2018 and 2019—facilitated by the New York Consulate—to develop the “IGuide to Doing Business in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” which was officially launched in 2020 to promote sustainable economic growth and improve the local investment climate.

The initial engagement meeting in New York was attended by key officials, including Consul General Roland Matthews, Foreign Direct Investments Consul Bernadette Ambrose, and UNCTAD Economist for Development Finance and Digital Government, Ian Richards.