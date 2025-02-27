UNDP & MOA Launch Small Grants Programme for Sustainable Agriculture

UNDP Launch Small Grants Programme to Support Agricultural and Fisheries Enterprises

The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), officially launched the Small Grants Programme aimed at supporting biodiversity-enhancing micro-enterprises in agriculture, fisheries, and nature-based industries.

The launch took place today at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Conference Room, featuring remarks from Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, and National Project Coordinator for UNDP, Makini Barrow.

The programme provides a total of USD $160,500, with individual grants of up to ECD $135,000 available to small farmers, agri-business operators, and fisherfolk. The initiative seeks to promote climate-smart, resilient agricultural practices, foster market linkages, and encourage private sector partnerships for sustainable business growth.

Minister Caesar emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting agricultural enterprises, highlighting the successful collaboration with UNDP on post-hurricane recovery efforts. He encouraged interested individuals and groups to submit their applications early and assured technical support from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Barrow outlined the objectives of the programme, which include capacity-building for grant recipients, strengthening agricultural value chains, and promoting sustainable beekeeping and honey production. She noted that women, youth-led organizations, and cooperatives are particularly encouraged to apply.

Applications are available on the Ministry of Agriculture’s website, at its offices, and through extension officers across the country. The Small Grants Programme aims to create long-term impact by ensuring projects are sustainable, accountable, and contribute to the economic development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Dr. Gary Mullins, a consultant on the project, was also present at the launch.