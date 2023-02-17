Unicomer to invest $25Billion on commercial complex in Guyana

Unicomer (Guyana) Inc. has said that it will spend $25 billion Guyanese dollars ($25B GYD) on a huge business investment in Guyana, which should be finished by 2025.

Redstart investments Guyana Inc., a part of the Unicomer Group that works on real estate development and property management, has announced plans for two big projects: a commercial complex on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road and a logistics park in Houston, EBD.

Construction on both projects is expected to start in May 2023, assuming regulatory and government approvals.

Unicomer (Guyana) Inc. says that the Commercial Complex, which will be along the River Bank on the East Bank in a great spot, will have up to 30 retail spaces and about 400 parking spots. A Courts Mega Store and an Ashley Homestore will be the main stores in the complex. Together, they will take up 50,000 square feet of retail space.

In addition to these stores, there will be a wide range of shops, a gym, and restaurants and food stands from both local and international brands. Top international hotel brands are also in talks about being part of the complex.

Unicomer (Guyana) Inc. also said that the $15B GYD Logistics Park will be built on 60 acres of land that has already been bought.

The Logistics Park will make it easier for the retail giant to manage its supply chain, and other companies in the area will be able to use similar arrangements.

When the Logistics Park is finished, it will be home to Unicomer Guyana’s brand-new 250,000-square-foot Logistics and Distribution Center.