Union calls for end to Violence after wounding of teacher

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union Women’s Committee CONDEMNS ALL forms of violence against women.

The tragic incident involving the wounding of a teacher at the Emmanuel High Kingstown is indeed unfortunate and is a clear indication why more needs to be done to address the issue of violence in our society.

It is proven that domestic violence, disproportionately affects women both at home, in the workplace and even our children. Violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights and a serious expression of gender inequality.

Gender Based Violence is indeed a serious issue and must be treated as such. We continue to plea for the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls and for the implementation of stricter legislations/penalties starting at the school level.

We plea with all genders that as much as it relies on you or as much as it may hurt, please walk away instead of lashing out causing physical harm to another human being. Seek help where it is possible.

Love and respect for each other goes a long way.