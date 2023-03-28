Union Island bartender charged with the offence of wounding

On 25.3.23, Police arrested and charged Mark Brown, 27 years Bartender of Union Island with the offence of Wounding.

The defendant was accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 48-year-old Labourer of Port Elizabeth, Bequia by striking him on his head with a glass bottle at Port Elizabeth, Bequia about 6:08 pm on 25.03.23.

Brown appeared at the Serious Offences Court on 27.3.23 and pleaded not guilty. The case was adjourned and transferred to the Bequia Magistrate Court for a hearing on April 14, 2023

Source : RSVGPF