SVG’s main Coast Guard vessel runs aground in Union Island

Times Staff
1 Min Read

Coast Guard vessel, Capt. Hugh Mulzac stuck on reef Clifton, Union Island.

St. Vincent’s main Coast Guard vessel, Capt. Hugh Mulzac, has run aground in the Southern Grenadines.

Sources tell the St. Vincent Times that the vessel got stuck on a reef while entering Clifton Harbour in Union Island.

Videos on early Friday morning showed the Bequia Express and what appears to be a tugboat trying to remove the vessel.

The vessel was named after Union Island resident Hugh Nathaniel Mulzac, who served on ships around the world from 1907 on, earning an English Second Mate’s certificate by 1910.

The Coast Guard has not issued any release on the incident.

Times Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
