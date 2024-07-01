St. Vincent’s prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, in an address to the nation following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, said the nation faces immense destruction, pain, and suffering as hundreds of families are uncertain of their future with respect to their homes, with one individual losing their life.

The island suffered extensive damage to homes, schools, churches, and airports during the passage of Beryl on Monday morning, and while the numbers on the mainland are not yet finalised, Gonsalves said he was told that in the community of Glen there are 28 homeless families due to Beryl’s passage.

Gonsalves said the southern Grenadine island of Union Island is devastated, with 90 percent of houses severely damaged or destroyed.

Gonsalves said Union Island airport lost its roof during the passage of the hurricane, which made landfall on neighbouring Carriacou.

The extent of damage on other islands, including Mayreau, Canaoun, and Bequia, is still to be determined in full.

The prime minister stated that the rebuilding process will have to begin urgently, and a small group will meet tonight at NEMO headquarters to do assessments of the physical situation and sea defences, along with others, so resources can be mobilised.

Gonsalves monies will have to be used from the contingency fund, which will not be sufficient, so the government will have to borrow; however, there will be delays.

In respect to Argyle Airport, there was some damage to a fence on the northern side, which will be fixed on Tuesday so that the airport will be reopened on Wednesday to receive supplies.

Regional governments have expressed their willingness to help, with Guyana’s president offering to send supplies necessary to help with housing reconstruction.

Gonsalves said government offices would be open tomorrow and urge businesses to re-open while at the same time being mindful of workers who would have suffered damage to property.