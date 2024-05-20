Union Island EA Delivers Historic Presentation at UN Headquarters

Union Island Environmental Alliance (UIEA) Makes Historic Presentation at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Union Island Environmental Alliance (UIEA), a Community Based Organization representing the Union Island community, recently made a historic presentation at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The UIEA, led by its Director and founder, Mrs. Katrina Coy, has been recognized for its innovative environmental advocacy since its inception in 1999.

The 9th Multi-Stakeholder Forum of Science, Technology, and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a pivotal gathering convened by the President of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and serves as a cornerstone of the UN Technology Facilitation Mechanism. Coy’s presentation showcased Union Island’s exemplary initiatives in environmental conservation, community resilience, and sustainable development.

The UIEA’s historic participation in the forum reflects its commitment to environmental stewardship and its unwavering dedication to advancing the broader global agenda for sustainable development.

This event marks a triumph for Union Island and all communities striving to build a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable world.