1 meal per day for Elderly at Union Island shelter: MP

Southern Grenadines MP Exposes Dire Conditions for Beryl Victims in Union Island

In a scathing critique of the government’s hurricane relief efforts, Honorable Terrance Ollivierre, MP for the Southern Grenadines, has shed light on a dire situation faced by elderly residents in Union Island’s hurricane shelter.

The politician argues that Hurricane Beryl has exposed the Unity Labour Party’s contempt for the Southern Grenadines.

Ollivierre painted a stark picture of the current situation, highlighting the minimal care provided to displaced residents. “These are elderly individuals who have dedicated their lives to the development of Union Island and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” he emphasized. “Yet, they are surviving on just one meal per day, with no additional support or care.”

The MP criticized the government’s superficial response, noting that officials initially only appeared for photo opportunities, briefly visiting a few spots on the island without genuinely engaging with the affected population.

The situation extends beyond the shelter, with many displaced residents still struggling to rebuild their lives, Ollivierre said. “This government has millions of dollars allocated for relief, yet people are in dire circumstances. It’s a burning shame.”

Despite the challenges, the MP praised local community members who have been working together to provide meals and support to those most affected by Hurricane Beryl.