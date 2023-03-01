Union Island Environmental Alliance launches stock footage database

Local longstanding conservation NGO the Union Island Environmental Alliance (UIEA), is exited to introduce to the general public its brand new stock footage database. With their website boasting a new clean modern design and user friendly navigation, over 1000 individual images and around 300 video snippets of Union Island are publicly available and free of charge.

The database includes both terrestrial and marine content which are categorized and are available in raw format for professional use. Access to the database canbefoundthrough the Union Island Environmental Alliance’s website: unionislandenvironmentalalliance.org under the “Gallery” tab.

The Stock Footage Database is part of the UIEA’s constant effort to empower the people, organizations, and other stakeholders of Union Island along with promoting the island on a local, regional, and global level. Whether you are a Union Island tourism operator, school student, researcher, working for a government agency, or NGO and need stock footage of this beautiful uncut gem nestled in the southernmost part of the grenadines, one may use it for project proposals, research, publications, advertisement, marketing, school projects, social media, and more. A short tutorial video providing further details on how to access and use the database can be found on the UIEA’s Youtube page, or you can watch the video.

The Union Island Environmental Alliance Stock Footage Database was created under the Union Island Climate Change Adaptation Project with funding from the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF), co-financed by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature, Conservation, and Nuclear Safety through KFW, with further generous support by other donors to Fauna & Flora International (FFI) including the Betty Liebert Trust. This database is maintained by the Union Island Environmental Alliance (UIEA). The initial content was funded by Halcyon Land and Sea and is owned by FFI.