Union Island market rent-free for vendors until 2026

In a compassionate move to support local entrepreneurs, vendors at the newly constructed Ferry Terminal and Market will enjoy a rent-free period extending until January 2026, Minister of Grenadines Affairs Benarva Browne announced today.

The two-and-a-half-month rent-free initiative is designed to provide vendors with a critical opportunity to rebuild and reinvest in their businesses without the immediate financial pressure of rental costs.

Minister Browne emphasized the strategic importance of this approach, stating, “This period provides relief intended to give every vendor time to recover, set up their stalls properly and reinvest in their small businesses without financial strain.”

“This facility belongs to you,” she told vendors and local residents. “Cherish it, use it. Let it be a place of growth and connections for generations to come.”

The minister expressed hope that this facility represents a significant step towards building a stronger, more unified St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The rent-free period is not just a financial reprieve but a symbolic gesture of support and belief in local entrepreneurs.