Forestry Dept and GEF – UNDP Ridge to Reef Tackle Fire Recovery, Conservation on Union Island

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry, Fisheries, Industry, and Labour, alongside representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ridge to Reef Project, were in Union Island from May 6 to 8, 2025 to conduct assessments and training activities on forest fire prevention and response This initiative is part of the ongoing Ridge to Reef Project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented by the UNDP, aimed at enhancing biodiversity conservation and reducing land degradation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Key activities during the visit included:

Assessment of Chatham Bay Fire Site: The team visited the Chatham Bay area to evaluate the impact of a recent fire on the local ecosystem and to strategize on recovery and conservation efforts.

Training for Union Island Environment Alliance (UIEA) Wardens: A specialized training session was conducted for the UIEA wardens, focusing on fire management techniques to enhance their capacity in preventing and responding to forest fires.

Educational Outreach at Union Island Secondary School: An informative session was held at the Union Island Secondary School, serving as a central hub for students from the other schools on the island. Samuel Harry from the Forestry Department delivered a presentation on the effects of forest fires, emphasizing the importance of forest conservation. Makini Barrow, GEF-UNDP Ridge to Reef Project Coordinator, also addressed the students, highlighting the project's objectives and the role of youth in environmental stewardship.