Union Island holds annual ‘Maroon’ Festival

IMANI CULTURAL ORGANISATION IN UNION ISLAND STAGES ANNUAL MAROON

Every year in the month of May, Union island residents stage a ‘Maroon’ which is a cultural activity designed to give thanks for the past harvest and pray for a successful harvest to come. The activity takes the form of a “morning sacrifice” at a cross road, which was held in Ashton this year. Following the morning sacrifice where locals also bring an offering of food, or money, the group moves to the beach or wharf where a libation is offered to the ancestors.

The ‘morning sacrifice’ is actually a religious service conducted by Spiritual Baptists that begins at sunrise. Before every aspect of the Maroon, the spot is blessed, then the activity proceeds. Following the ‘morning sacrifice’ which involves scripture readings and singing the group moves to the beach or wharf where that area is blessed before prayers are offered on behalf of Africans who perished at sea during the middle passage as well as for Union Island residents who lost their life at sea in the past.

The area where the food is cooked is also blessed before the cooking begins and as soon as the food has been prepared, a symbolic libation is offered at the beach or wharf to the ancestors, acknowledging the sacrifices they made in the past. The general public is always invited to partake of the food prepared as well as taking part in the dancing. The Maroon continues into the night which is preceded by a flambeau procession to the ‘circle’ where the maroon dancing takes place to the rhythm of drum music. As is the norm, the ‘circle’ is blessed first with the dancing continuing until all the food is consumed. At the end of the dancing, the ‘circle’ is ‘closed’ with a blessing, signaling the end of another Maroon.

This year the Maroon was organized by Masani De Freitas who resides at ‘Valley’ in Asthon where most of the Maroon activities were held this year. Masani who is also the leader of the Imani Cultural Organisation wishes to thank all persons who contributed to the success of this year’s Maroon. Ms. De Freitas noted that neighbouring Carriacou also celebrates a Maroon or Big Drum festival to which residents of Union Island are invited. She noted that they had two groups of dancers from Union who attended last year and were invited this year but could not attend due to the fact that most of the dancers were displaced by hurricane Beryl which devastated both islands. This year’s Maroon in Union Island was held on Friday, May 09, 2025.

Information and photo for this article contributed by : Masani De Freitas