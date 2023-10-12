Thursday, October 12
Union man found with weed at Cumberland charged with drug trafficking

Labourer charged with Possession of Control Drugs and Drug Trafficking

On 10.10.23, police arrested and charged Moses Harvey, a 36-year-old laborer of Union Island, with the offenses of possession of controlled drugs and drug trafficking.

The accused was charged as follows:

For having in his possession thirty-four thousand, nine hundred and fifty-eight (34,958) grams of cannabis, with the intent to supply it to another.

For having in his possession thirty-four thousand, nine hundred and fifty-eight (34,958) grams of cannabis for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Both offenses occurred at Cumberland on Monday, October 9, 2023, about 9:30 p.m.

Harvey is expected to appear before the Serious Offenses Court to answer the charges.

