Union man found with weed at Cumberland charged with drug trafficking

Labourer charged with Possession of Control Drugs and Drug Trafficking

On 10.10.23, police arrested and charged Moses Harvey, a 36-year-old laborer of Union Island, with the offenses of possession of controlled drugs and drug trafficking.

The accused was charged as follows:

For having in his possession thirty-four thousand, nine hundred and fifty-eight (34,958) grams of cannabis, with the intent to supply it to another.

For having in his possession thirty-four thousand, nine hundred and fifty-eight (34,958) grams of cannabis for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Both offenses occurred at Cumberland on Monday, October 9, 2023, about 9:30 p.m.

Harvey is expected to appear before the Serious Offenses Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF