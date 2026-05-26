Union Island mourns a beloved educator, historian, & lawyer

The year was about 1995. Mr. Steve Eugene Stewart gave his class at the Union Island Secondary School a research assignment. The task was simple; find, visit, and interview the older members of the Union Island community to learn their experiences from the infamous hurricane Janet of 1955. At the time, it was the worst hurricane to hit the island in known history. For the first time, many of the students realized that the islanders were not alerted by telephone, television, or radio—but from an aircraft that dropped leaflets from above to warn the residents of the coming danger. The students were able to hear firsthand accounts of the destruction, the neighborly love, and the profiles of courage that followed. After spending time with centurions and other older islanders, it became clear to the students that this was more than an exercise of information gathering. It was Mr. Stewart’s way of instilling a love of living history, continuation of the oral traditions, respect for the elders, and the importance of knowledge transfer to the next generation.

This was the genius of Mr. Stewart. He could have chosen a generic project from the history textbook or given a conceptual research assignment to be found in encyclopedias. But instead, he came up with a living history project where the students had to visit the homes of the elderly, sit with them, speak with them, listen to them, and even honor them. Many of the elderly were happy just to be visited. It gave them a sense of value and that they were still needed in society. They were happy to make the connections with the younger generation and even trace the family bloodlines. This assignment encapsulates part of the legacy of Steve Eugene Stewart, the teacher. He was intentional in connecting students to their roots, exposing them to knowledgeable/experienced experts, and helping them to have a deep love for their homeland. As a teacher, he was so committed to his craft, that he joined his students one year to sit the CXC exam which he had taught them. Little did they know that he didn’t have the subject which he was graciously pouring into them.

His commitment to empowering others went beyond his students. Steve Stewart took the time to offer evening classes to other teachers across the island so that they can pass needed subjects before their jobs were in jeopardy. He immersed himself in local advocacy and was a founding member of the Union Island Museum Society trying to reclaim artifacts from the early settlers of Union Island that were being displayed in European museums. He played a pivotal role in sports, recreation, and culture with his contributions to the Easterval committee, O.S.D.E.R. (NGO), “May Day” celebrations, drama, and the arts on Union Island. His love for youth advancement often led him to look out for Union Island students studying on the mainland, assisting with housing while in school, and even job placements after school.

An avid writer, Stewart wrote articles on notable people, historical events, and controversies surrounding his homeland. He advocated for landmarks and older buildings to be made historically designated buildings, and even had students learn the significance of many places of interest on Union Island— including the first wall house near “cross road”, the “old post office” cotton-era building , the “overseer” house on health-center hill, and many other relics from the past. One of his final projects was the restoration of “Society Hall” as a living museum and witness to the financial organization of a formerly enslaved people. He emphasized family values like respect, manners, love of learning, and helping others. His love for knowledge, inspired him to study law after many years as an educator—reminding his students “to never stop dreaming, never stop learning, and never stop seizing opportunities”.

An extensive traveler and thought leader on subjects of island improvements, government efficiency, and effective education, Stewart was a champion for positive change. Throughout his life, he always sought to make a difference. Whether by selling newspapers to islanders as a young man or representing his country on the international stage in Switzerland, he was a change maker. His greatest joy, however, was talking about the importance of faith in one’s personal life. He was committed to his church, led out in Bible study classes, and encouraged a personal relationship with Jesus with all he came into contact with.