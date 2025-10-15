Union Island ranger team earns International award

The Union Island Environmental Alliance (UIEA) Rangers Team – which works to protect the unique wildlife of Union Island – has received the International Ranger Award at the IUCN World Conservation Congress.

10 individuals or teams from across the globe have received the prestigious award, which was announced at the Congress in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 11th October, with cash prizes given to all winners.

The all-local UIEA ranger team – which comprises Roseman Adams, Junicia Gellizeau, Millesia Gellizeau, Roxanne Forget, Ricardo Gellizeau, Kayroy Baptiste, and Esrome Durant – has been instrumental in the recovery of wildlife on Union Island, with their daily activities ranging from patrolling forests and monitoring critically endangered Union Island geckos, to safeguarding sea turtle nests and addressing human-wildlife conflict. Key achievements include securing greater protection for the Union Island gecko, which has contributed to a population increase from 10,000 in 2018 to around 18,000 today.

Despite encountering significant challenges over the years, including the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in 2024, which destroyed 90% of the homes on Union Island, impacting all community members including the UIEA and the UIEA Ranger team, this team has displayed remarkable resilience and adaptability.

The hurricane’s aftermath left the team members without many of the tools and resources they relied on, forcing them to be resourceful and innovative in their conservation efforts. Rather than succumbing to the difficulties, they leveraged their deep understanding of the local environment and each other’s strengths to reassess their strategy and forge ahead. They also actively helped their community with clearing debris and distributing supplies in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, and the ongoing process of rebuilding and recovery.

As Kayroy Baptiste, a member of the UIEA ranger team from its inception shares: “Our work since Beryl has extra challenges, from being unable to charge our e-bikes (the main source of transportation for the team) and having to fix innumerable punctures, to difficulties accessing the forest due to the amount of fallen trees, to being unable to communicate with each other because of the lack of connectivity in the island.”

This period of restructuring became a turning point, allowing the team to align their skills to the needs of the area more effectively. It also solidified their resolve to protect the Union Island gecko, the Grenadines pink rhino iguana, and other vulnerable species, even when it seemed like the odds were against them.

Millesia Gellizeau, a member of the ranger team says: “For me, being a Forest Warden is a big responsibility, where we have to make sure that species are protected and everything else is managed – like caring for the plants and managing the trail.”

Ricardo Gellizeau, another team member, adds: “Being a Union Island ranger is a wonderful job where I get to interact with many different species, and give back to my community by protecting them and their local habitats. This award means that we are doing extraordinary work in our field and is a demonstration of our dedication to protecting our species.”