Union island teens urged to become ‘Gecko Guardians’

Times Staff
The Ministry of Agriculture along with local, regional and international organizations are empowering the youths on Union Island to become critical defenders of their unique ecological heritage through the “Be a initiative, set to launch on August 19th, 2025.

The one-day event, hosted at Union Island Secondary School, offers an extraordinary opportunity for teenagers aged 12-17 to transform their passion into meaningful conservation work.

Targeting the island’s most iconic and endangered species – the world-famous Union Island Gecko – the program aims to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards.

The free program will feature an engaging mix of activities designed to educate and motivate participants:

• Eco-Trivia Challenge: Testing participants’ environmental knowledge
• Creative Wildlife Painting Workshop
• Comprehensive Conservation Education Sessions
• Hands-on Wildlife Protection Strategies

With limited spots available, organizers are encouraging immediate registration.

ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
