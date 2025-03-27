Union Island’s Power Grid Rebuilt After Devastating Damage

Vinlec Completes Transmission and Distribution Network on Union Island

Union Island’s transmission and distribution network is complete. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said Head of Vinlec, Vaughn Lewis, should inform him of such developments.

Gonsalves said Vinlec is operating with temporary facilities out of containers; however, generators are operational, while the company rebuild the power station itself.

The system was completely decimated, he stated.

In relation to the Southern Grenadines, Gonsalves said he had a conversation on Thursday with one official from the United States Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command about the potential construction of disaster relief warehouses in Canouan and Mayreau.

“I’m pleased to say that these have not been affected by any cuts to U.S. AID. There are two sites which have been identified by individuals in disaster management, but I have to have them confirmed as being available by the chief surveyor.”