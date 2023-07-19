Union calls on PSC to revoke Deborah Charles appointment

The Public Service Union of St. Vincent and the Grenadines wishes to express its displeasure with the way in which Mrs. Deborah Charles was appointed to the position of Clerk of the House. The Clerk of the House of Assembly is a public officer whose duties are overseen by the Public Service Commission. As a result, the Clerk must be appointed in accordance with the Public Service Regulations, which govern the general administration of public employees, including appointments in the Public Service.

The Public Service Union has seen no evidence that the position was advertised as prescribed by Regulations 18 (1) and (2). Further, the PSU is of the view that the selection process is in violation of the requirements of Regulation 19 of the said Regulations.

In 2017, the Public Service Union successfully challenged the Public Service Commission’s unfair promotion practice. The court ruled that the Public Service Commission failed to comply with Regulations 18, 19, 20 and 27, which lay out the procedure for Appointments, Promotions and Transfers.

Given that the post was not advertised and the principles of selection were not adhered to the appointment of Deborah Charles is another reminder of the Public Service Commission’s disregard for, and blatant violation of the Public Service Regulations.

Her Ladyship the Learned Justice Lorene Esco. Henry in her ruling stated that “Promotion provides a positive incentive and stimulus to all employees to aspire to greater heights in his chosen field. When it fails to materialize it leads to apathy, frustration, demotivation, dissatisfaction, low morale and dysfunctionalysm”. The learned judge went on to say that “it would be unreasonable, in the absence of reasons for those bypassed for promotion to conclude promotion is based not on merit but on some other factor”.

It is clear to us that the Public Service Commission has failed to have an appreciation of the decision of the court and or perhaps even care to comply with the order of the court, which specifically stated that ALL vacancies must be advertised.

The Public Service Union is therefore calling on the Public Service Commission to revoke the appointment and comply with the Public Service Regulations.

Source : PSU