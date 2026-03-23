Union wants revival of NLC as shield against govt overreach

Leaders of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) are spearheading a movement to revitalize the National Labor Congress (NLC), identifying it as a vital “umbrella body” necessary to protect the fundamental rights of workers from government overreach.

During a recent broadcast of “Teacher Talk,” outgoing President Oswald Robinson and incoming President Fiona Charles emphasized that a unified labor front is the only way to effectively challenge systemic issues currently facing the nation’s workforce.

The NLC is designed to be the “over organization” representing all registered trade unions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Its mandate includes addressing workers’ rights, working conditions, and legal issues on a national level, while also serving as the primary interface with the International Labor Organization (ILO).

However, Robinson revealed that the NLC has been largely dormant for 18 years, failing to meet consistently or address the concerns of its member unions. This administrative silence prompted the SVGTU and the Public Service Union (PSU) to take the initiative and “face the bulls by the horns,” holding a meeting last Thursday to put the organization “back on its feet”.

A central theme of the dialogue was the need for the NLC to remain autonomous and independent of political influence. Robinson warned that the leadership of such a body “can’t be embedded in the government,” nor can it operate in a “hand and glove” situation where it is unable to speak out against state actions.

“A trade union has to stand, maintain its autonomy and its independence,” Robinson asserted, noting that while individuals have rights to political affiliation, the leadership must advocate based on the collective decisions of its members, not political allegiance. This independence is seen as critical when dealing with contentious issues such as the 2021 vaccine mandate and the continued suspension of veteran teachers.

The union leaders argued that a functional NLC would have been the natural leader in mobilizing against the government’s vaccine mandate, which they are currently appealing to the Privy Council. They highlighted several areas where they believe a unified body could exert more pressure on the government:

Teacher Reinstatements: The case of Adriana King, who remains on half-pay despite legal victories, was cited as a prime example of administrative “muteness” that requires a stronger, unified response.

Decaying Infrastructure: The SVGTU highlighted “unfit” conditions at the government registry and various schools, such as Bethel and Deli, were rotten roofs and exposed wiring pose risks to workers and students.

Stalled Collective Agreements: The union continues to battle for the fulfillment of collective agreements and the payment of retroactive benefits and compensation for workers affected by past mandates.

The SVGTU is calling on all registered trade unions to “follow the line” and join the efforts to rebuild the NLC. They believe that only through this collective principle can workers ensure they are not “dehumanized” or ignored by the employer, whether that be the private sector or the government.

“When you interfere with the teacher’s union and the workers in this country, we will show you our strength,” Robinson declared, urging members to attend the upcoming biennial convention on April 1st to further discuss these national labor strategies.