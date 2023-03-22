Oswald Robinson, president of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) teachers union, stated that closing down the entire public service will be among the unions’ future initiatives.

Robinson told the St Vincent Times on Monday that the government needs to desist from pursuing any appeal concerning the judgment handed down on Monday, 13 by Justice Esco Henry.

The judge ruled that the government’s vaccine mandate was unconstitutional, determined that the decision to deem public servants to have resigned without giving them an opportunity to be heard was ultra vires, procedurally improper, and contrary to the principles of natural justice, and issued certiorari to quash the decisions of the minister, commissioner of police, public service commission, and police service commission, determining that the public servants never left their jobs.

“We intend to close down the entire public service for sure. To show the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines that they cannot continue to rule in this matter. This is a democratic country, and there is a constitution that is the supreme law of the land, and you need to listen to the voices of the people. Obey the decision the judge has made and let us move on with our livelihood”.

Robinson stated that the school system still lacks sufficient quality instructors, stating that 100 children failed to get a single pass in the CXC exams because the government made it difficult for teachers to obtain employment.

Among the other events planned, he added, is a church service during which they hope to return to the Creator to express thanks and praise for the triumph and to anticipate his direction in the future.

The union’s leader stated that the picketing will continue until the intended result was reached.

Tuesday, sacked government employees continued to demonstrate in front of the parliament while it was in session.

Summary of Judgement

Decisions of the Public Service Commission, the Police Service Commission, and the Commissioner of Police were a breach of natural justice, unlawful, procedurally improper, and void.

All letters issued to the claimants, including letters issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, violated the Constitution.

None of the claimants ceased to hold the public offices to which they had been appointed and held at the relevant times, and they remain entitled to all their full pay and benefits due and payable to them, including pensions.

The crown is liable to the claimants for any damages, including interest of 6 percent per annum.

The claimants sought constitutional relief for what they alleged to be breaches of their pension rights and right to protection from inhuman and degrading treatment arising from what they said was wrongful termination.

The claimants were nine former public servants who challenged SR&O No. 28 of 2021, the Public Health (Public Bodies Special Measures) Rules, 2021.

The defendants are the Public Service Commission, Minister of Health, Commissioner of Police, Police Service Commission, and Attorney General.