United Airlines’ Inaugural Flight Marks New Era for Dominica

United Airlines on Saturday launched its non-stop service, connecting the Eastern Caribbean Island of Dominica (DOM) with Newark (EWR).

Starting on February 15 (today), the carrier will operate a once-weekly Saturday flight to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport with their Boeing 737-700. Service will run until the end of August, resuming on October 18, 2025.

United’s entry will make it Dominica’s 2nd connection to the United States, with American Airlines being the other, offering non-stop flights to Miami with their Embraer E175 jets.

While United’s 737 is not the largest aircraft Dominica has ever seen, it certainly tops the list of scheduled arrivals. The island mostly has regional connectivity thanks to other carriers such as Caribbean Airlines, LIAT20, Sunrise Airways, WINAIR, Silver Airways and InterCaribbean Airways.