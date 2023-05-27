United Airlines to operate year-round flights to Barbados due to huge demand

United will now fly nonstop from Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey and Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, to Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados year-round.

Newark-Barbados flights will run on Saturdays and Dulles-Barbados flights on Sundays, helping the island attract more US tourists.

United flew from the two locations to Barbados seasonally.

“Initially United Airline’s service to Barbados was introduced in 2021 to support winter travel for passengers on board the Royal Caribbean-Rhapsody of the Seas vessel,” said Eusi Skeete, US Director, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Since then, Barbados has attracted more visitors from New Jersey, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Barbados tourism authorities claimed the move showed “huge demand” for vacation from important US locations.

“We are always thankful that we have such responsive travel partners like United Airlines, who we can work alongside to provide more travel options for our customers to meet the ever-increasing demand,” Skeete added. “We build sustainable growth strategies for destination Barbados to ensure these partnerships and airlift are long-term.”

At the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Marketplace meeting in Barbados, authorities reported increased visitation from the US, UK, and Canada.

Barbados’ Food and Rum Festival, held Oct. 19-22, celebrates the island’s vibrant culinary culture and famed rum industry.

Source : Carib Journal