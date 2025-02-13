United Kingdom to refuse citizenship to undocumented migrants

(AFP) — The British Government on Wednesday said it was toughening immigration rules to make it almost impossible for undocumented migrants who arrive on small boats to later receive citizenship.

Under new guidance migrants arriving by sea, or hidden in the back of vehicles will normally be refused citizenship.

“This guidance further strengthens measures to make it clear that anyone who enters the UK illegally, including small boat arrivals, faces having a British citizenship application refused,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government is under pressure to reduce migration after Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK party won roughly four million votes during the last general election — an unprecedented haul for a far-right party.

But the change to the rules has been criticised by some Labour Members of Parliament (MP).

The announcement comes after MPs this week debated the Government’s new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, designed to give law enforcement officials “counter-terror-style powers” to break up gangs bringing irregular migrants across the Channel.

Legal and undocumented immigration — both currently running at historically high levels — was a major political issue at the July 2024 poll that brought Starmer to power.

On taking office, he immediately scrapped his Conservative predecessor Rishi Sunak’s plan to deter undocumented migration to the UK by deporting new arrivals to Rwanda.

Instead he pledged to “smash the gangs” to bring the numbers down.