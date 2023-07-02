United Nations SG in Trinidad for CARICOM meeting

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday for the 45th meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which starts on Monday.

Deputy spokesperson for Guterres made the announcement during a briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“The Secretary-General will speak at the opening of the conference on Monday and he will underscore that the world needs to match the leadership, energy and commitment of the Caribbean countries in issues such as the restructuring of the international financial system and the climate crisis. He will also reiterate the United Nation’s commitment to call for more ambitious action on these two areas.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) Han Duck-soo, Deputy Foreign Minister of China Hua Chunying and Rwanda’s Head of State Paul Kagame are also coming to T&T for the conference.