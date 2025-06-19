Uniting cultures: Sully meets Antigua’s top designers

Toronto-based Fashion designer and entrepreneur George Sully, while vacationing in Antigua last week, met with three local designers to explore creativity and cross-border collaboration.

Sully met with Miranda Askie of Miranda Askie Designs, Shem Henry of Henrè Designs and Althea Teague of Althea’s Wonderfully Made Productions at Villa Coby, a luxury villa in the Jolly Harbour area. In the intimate poolside setting, the designers showcased their couture pieces, fabric samples and accessories with live models.

Sully described the Antigua and Barbuda fashion scene as a vivid tapestry of creativity, culture, and expression.

“The islands’ designers that I have had the pleasure to meet, effortlessly blend contemporary style with traditional influences, creating a unique narrative where every piece tells a story,” Sully said.

“From bold colours to intricate patterns, the designs reflect not just the beauty of the landscape but the heart and soul of the people. Antigua and Barbuda is a place where fashion is more than a trend, it is a celebration of identity and heritage that truly comes alive in every stitch.”

The activity was organized by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s (ABTA) Canada Office, as part of ongoing efforts to expose Antiguan and Barbudan talent internationally.

ABTA Director of Tourism in Canada Tameka Wharton, said the collaboration between George Sully and the talented local designers serves to highlight Antigua and Barbuda’s vibrant creative scene.

“By fostering these connections, we’re not only showcasing our homegrown talent but also opening doors for international partnerships that elevate our fashion industry on a global stage. These exchanges will continue within other prominent industries and sectors as a unique opportunity to promote our destination to experiential travellers,” Wharton said.

While visiting Antigua and Barbuda with his wife and two sons, Sully ventured to Stingray City and Laviscount Island, a sanctuary for the protected Aldabra tortoises and other wildlife. Sully described the trip as “epic.”

“Antigua welcomed me with open arms. It wasn’t just the breathtaking landscapes that left an impression, but the genuine warmth of the people and their stories, reminding me that travel is more than just a destination,” Sully noted.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is looking forward to future collaborations with Sully and the unique contributions and value he brings through his existing relationships and professional network.