Unpacking Bute: NDP policies mirror ULP’s current record

In Response to Marlon Bute’s “NDP Policies and Their Economic Impact”

Marlon Bute’s essay outlining what he presents as “key economic policies” of the New Democratic Party (NDP), drawn from social media, is less a review of fresh ideas than a catalogue of what the ULP has already accomplished.

Nearly every initiative he lists is either implemented, in progress, or embedded in policy. Exceptions such as a VAT cut to 13% or a Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programme highlight areas where the ULP has deliberately chosen prudence over political expediency.

In the interest of transparency and fairness to the Vincentian public, these are the facts.

1. Reduce VAT from 16% to 13%

NDP Proposed Policy: Cut VAT to ease living costs.

Vincentian Reality: A VAT cut risks budget deficits and threatens public investment. The ULP has managed the economy prudently, using VAT revenue to fund infrastructure, housing, education, healthcare, and social programmes while maintaining stability and fiscal responsibility.

2. Establish a National Development Bank

NDP Proposed Policy: Create a new development bank.

Vincentian Reality: Targeted financial mechanisms already exist: the Farmers’ Support Company provides low-interest loans to farmers and fishers, the Bank of SVG supports micro- and small enterprises, and Diaspora Investment initiatives mobilize external capital—all providing practical financial access to the sectors NDP claims to “innovate.”

3. Rehire Workers Dismissed Under the Vaccine Mandate

NDP Proposed Policy: Reinstate public servants dismissed during the mandate.

Vincentian Reality: Most affected employees have already returned to work with full pay, benefits, and pension rights. The Prime Minister continues to invite any remaining individuals to return, balancing reconciliation, fairness, and public health.

4. Introduce a Citizenship-by-Investment Programme

NDP Proposed Policy: Sell citizenship to investors.

Vincentian Reality: Global evidence shows CBI programmes are prone to fraud, money laundering, and reputational risk. The government has rejected this approach to protect integrity and international standing, avoiding a multi-billion-dollar risk for the nation.

5. Create a National Eco-Tourism Strategy

NDP Proposed Policy: Develop a national sustainable tourism plan.

Vincentian Reality: SVG is a recognized leader in eco-tourism, winning multiple awards, including “Destination of the Year – Eco Adventures” in 2025. Government-supported initiatives through the UNDP Biodiversity Action Project and CANARI, combined with community-led projects and sustainable mobility solutions, show that eco-tourism is thriving and continually expanding.

6. Implement a Youth Guarantee Programme

NDP Proposed Policy: Ensure youth access to jobs or training.

Vincentian Reality: Nearly 4,000 young Vincentians have benefited from SET, ON-SITE, and PRYME programmes, receiving paid placements, skills training, and entrepreneurial grants. These initiatives have created sustainable pathways from education to employment and business ownership.

7. Build a National TVET Centre of Excellence

NDP Proposed Policy: Expand technical and vocational education.

Vincentian Reality: SVG is an OECS TVET leader, with modern centres, restructured qualifications frameworks, and alignment to regional certification standards that directly connect skills training to meaningful employment.

8. Modernise Agriculture and Fisheries

NDP Proposed Policy: Upgrade infrastructure, equipment, and marketing for farmers and fishers.

Vincentian Reality: ULP initiatives—including capital support from the Farmers’ Support Company, fisheries modernization, and feeder-road construction—enhance productivity, improve access to markets, and support sustainable livelihoods.

9. Simplify Business Processes and Support Local Enterprises

NDP Proposed Policy: Reduce bureaucracy to promote entrepreneurship.

Vincentian Reality: Digital government services, GOVPAY e-payments, and Invest SVG business support platforms have streamlined operations, reduced registration times, and enabled entrepreneurs to access financing and export opportunities.

10. Upgrade Roads, Ports, and Rural Infrastructure

NDP Proposed Policy: Improve transport networks nationwide.

Vincentian Reality: The Kingstown Modern Port is fully operational, boosting trade and export capacity. Road and bridge projects across the nation enhance connectivity and support economic development in rural areas.

11. Promote Renewable Energy and the Green Economy

NDP Proposed Policy: Expand renewable energy adoption.

Vincentian Reality: Solar PV microgrids on Mayreau and Union Island, battery storage, and investments through the Caribbean Development Bank reduce diesel use, lower electricity costs, and improve resilience. SVG is advancing energy security and the green economy while integrating climate-smart measures.

12. Introduce Year-End Bonuses and Duty-Free Concessions

NDP Proposed Policy: Tie bonuses to revenue schemes like CBI.

Vincentian Reality: The government provides 3% tax-free COLA, one-off payments, and long-serving public officer concessions, demonstrating tangible support without risking fiscal stability.

13. Increase Social Assistance

NDP Proposed Policy: Raise social support for vulnerable citizens.

Vincentian Reality: Monthly public assistance and minimum pensions increased to EC$360, backdated, benefiting 4,646 recipients and providing immediate financial relief.

14. Create a Diaspora Investment Programme

NDP Proposed Policy: Mobilize diaspora investment.

Vincentian Reality: Invest SVG runs “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” engaging hundreds of Vincentians overseas, facilitating investment via banking partnerships, and providing regulatory and consular support.

15. Establish a National Investment Bureau

NDP Proposed Policy: Create a centralized investment office.

Vincentian Reality: Invest SVG serves as the official one-stop investment promotion agency, providing guidance on registration, export readiness, and aftercare support.

16. Build a National Health Insurance Scheme

NDP Proposed Policy: Implement universal health coverage.

Vincentian Reality: While universal NHI is aspirational, the ULP has strengthened healthcare access via upgraded facilities, electronic health systems, and the integration of Cuban medical professionals, increasing capacity and service quality.

17. Expand Affordable Housing

NDP Proposed Policy: Increase housing access.

Vincentian Reality: HLDC continues low-income construction; prefabricated homes are under construction on the mainland and Southern Grenadines. Townhouses for young professionals have been announced, improving housing availability.

18. Expand Broadband and ICT Infrastructure

NDP Proposed Policy: Improve digital access and services.

Vincentian Reality: Digital transformation projects and a National Broadband Plan have expanded e-government platforms, digital payments, and online services, fostering a modern digital economy.

19. Launch Apprenticeship and Youth Entrepreneurship Funds

NDP Proposed Policy: Provide youth training and entrepreneurship grants.

Vincentian Reality: SET, ON-SITE, and PRYME programmes provide paid placements, skill development, and business grants to hundreds of youth annually.

20. Promote Agro-Processing and Export Clusters

NDP Proposed Policy: Advance value-added agriculture.

Vincentian Reality: Government-supported grants, equipment, and partnerships with the St Vincent Cocoa Company strengthen agro-processing, improve exports, and foster entrepreneurship.

21. Strengthen the Blue Economy

NDP Proposed Policy: Expand maritime trade, fisheries, and ocean-based industries.

Vincentian Reality: Kingstown Modern Port, fisheries support, aquaculture, eco-tourism, and climate-resilient initiatives enhance trade, employment, and sustainable ocean-based economic growth.

22. Encourage Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

NDP Proposed Policy: Collaborate with private sector for infrastructure.

Vincentian Reality: Kingstown Modern Port, digital infrastructure with Digicel, and non-state capital projects like Sandals Resort operate with government oversight, regulatory guidance, and local procurement, showing effective PPPs.

23. Launch a National Apprenticeship and Skills-Matching System

NDP Proposed Policy: Connect youth to work and training opportunities.

Vincentian Reality: Structured programmes like SET, ON-SITE, and YASIP provide paid placements and link skills to employment, benefiting hundreds annually.

24. Cover Fees for External Examinations

NDP Proposed Policy: Pay student exam fees.

Vincentian Reality: The Minister of Education previously announced coverage for students in need, ensuring access to CXC exams, promoting academic achievement and long-term competitiveness.