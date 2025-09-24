Unseen cost of online disrespect in SVG elections

As Vincentians prepare to head to the polls, I must say that the New Democratic Party has attracted some of the most disrespectful supporters in the region.

Recently, while sitting at my computer with an old friend from Trinidad and Tobago, we were reading through comments on various posts. She remarked, “Wow, these are the most outrageous, offensive, and defamatory comments I’ve ever encountered.”

As someone who works in media, I find myself questioning whether these individuals consider the impact of their words on their children and grandchildren.

It’s disheartening to see that many of these comments come from cowards hiding behind fake profiles.

Interestingly, while they attempt to conceal their true identities, their children often inadvertently reveal who they are.

Teachers and parents, it’s crucial to recognize that when you choose to disrespect others, particularly women, your children are watching. This kind of behavior sets a precedent, and they’ll likely follow suit.

Let’s aim for an election environment where we can agree to disagree, but do so with respect. It’s time to elevate the discourse and hold ourselves accountable for the example we set for the next generation.