Unstable conditions bring showers, Thunderstorms to SVG

Moisture level across our SVG has increased within the past 24 hours and has contributed to unstable conditions.

This will facilitate occasional pockets of moderate showers with possible thunderstorms across Tuesday after afternoon with increase in frequency along Wednesday.

Light wind speeds would aid day time heating and allow for localised showers during Thursday afternoon whereas a few moderate showers are anticipated on Friday.

Light to moderate (10 – 20 km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing our islands. Speeds should increase (25-35 km/h) on Friday. Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1.0m to 1.5m with long period waves impacting the shoreline.

Marine users should exercise caution. Above normal sea swells are anticipated on Friday. No significant Saharan dust haze intrusion is expected during this forecast period.