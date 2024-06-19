Unstable Conditions Expected in SVG with Approaching Tropical Wave

A ridge pattern is dominating the weather conditions across SVG. Fair to partly cloudy skies and brief light showers could seldom interrupt warm conditions within the next 24 hours.

Late Thursday into early Friday, unstable conditions should affect the islands and trigger a few scattered showers. In addition, a tropical will approach the islands around Saturday afternoon.

Moderate to fresh (20-30km/h) easterly to east south easterly trades will cross the islands over the next few days, becoming east north easterly on Saturday. Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking near 1.0m on the western coasts and ranging between 1.5m-2.0m on the eastern coasts.

Saharan dust concentrations are slight, but could increase from late Thursday and reduce visibility and air quality across out islands.