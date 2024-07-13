Unstable Conditions, Thunderstorms To Affect SVG This Weekend

Weak unstable conditions are crossing our islands, with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), possibly increasing tonight.

By late Sunday, unstable conditions could enhance showers and thunderstorm activity across SVG…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution…Showers and thunderstorm activity are expected to decrease during Tuesday. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust could create slight/moderate-haze across our area at times.

Moderate-occasionally fresh (20 – 30km/h) breeze across our islands could vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions across SVG are slight to moderate in open water, with occasional northerly swells near 1.0m west of our islands and up to 2.0m east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for breaking wave action and rip currents due to long-period waves.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.