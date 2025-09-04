Unstable conditions to bring showers, thunderstorms to SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines residents should prepare for a wet and potentially turbulent weather pattern in the coming days, according to the latest forecast from the SVG Meteorological Services.

Weak unstable atmospheric conditions are expected to impact the islands, triggering scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Meteorologists predict isolated thunderstorms may also develop, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared.

By Saturday, activity associated with the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is anticipated to migrate closer to the islands. This movement could result in moderate showers and thunderstorms, potentially disrupting outdoor activities and daily routines.

Of particular concern is a tropical wave currently located at approximately 36 degrees West. The Meteorological Services reports an 80% chance of tropical cyclone formation within the next seven days.

The wave is projected to pass just north of the islands next week, prompting authorities to advise residents to stay informed about its progress.