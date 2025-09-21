Unstable conditions to trigger thunderstorms across SVG this week

Over the next few days, weak unstable conditions could trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Patches of Saharan dust could create slight/moderate-haze across our area during Sunday.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms (20% chance of development) in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze could vary in direction between east northeast and southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands and 1.2m(4ft) east of our islands. A gradual rise {1.0m(3ft) to 1.5m(5ft)} in swell heights may be noticeable across SVG, by Sunday night.