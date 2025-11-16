Unstable weather for SVG over next couple of days

Over the next few days, elevated moisture levels(cloudiness) and unstable conditions could linger near the islands, supporting occasional light rain, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert. Fairly good visibility can be expected across our area, between shower activity.

Light-gentle (10 – 20km/h) southeasterly winds across our islands could occasionally increase to fresh (30 – 35km/h) breeze and turn northeasterly by Tuesday.

Sea conditions are currently slight in open water, with occasional northerly swells near 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands and near 1.2m(4ft) east of our islands.

Swell heights could start rising during Monday, becoming moderate and ranging {1.5m(5ft) to 2.0m(6.5ft)} across SVG by Wednesday…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for occasional gusty winds and rising/northerly swells.