Unstable weather pattern to dominate weekend

SVG can expect breezy conditions over this weekend. Meanwhile, instability across our islands should generate cloudy conditions across the Grenadines and then eventually the mainland by Saturday.

Scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are likely. Residents should remain alert.

The Atlantic High pressure system should dominate the weather pattern on Sunday and Monday allowing for fair to partly cloudy conditions.

Moderate to fresh (~20-35km/h) eastnorth easterly trades are currently crossing our islands. A shift to east south easterly is expected on Saturday, before becoming easterly on Sunday.

Strong wind speeds(~40km/h)are anticipated on Monday.Seas are slight tomoderate in open water with swells increasing andranging between 1.5m to 2.5m in the next few days.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercisecaution for above normal sea swells andreduced visibility.

Slight Saharan dust haze continues are currently crossing our islands. Residents should remain alert for reduced air quality and visibility across SVG on Sunday as concentrations increase.