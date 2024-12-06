Up to 2 Inches Expected by Sunday Night in SVG

Occasionally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers are expected for the remainder of the day. A low- level trough will influence the weather pattern across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from tonight into Sunday.

Model guidance is indicating roughly 2 inches of rainfall by Sunday night.

A ridge of high pressure should rebuild on Monday allowing for a few scattered showers.

Easterly winds can vary, ranging between 20km/h-40km/h allowing for breezy conditions at times.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.2m-1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m- 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

No significant haze intrusion is forecast, but visibility can be reduced during periods of showers.