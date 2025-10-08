Up to $2k for violating Kings Hill forest reserve ban

FORESTRY CALLS ON HUNTERS TO DESIST FROM USING INJURIOUS HUNTING METHODS

One week after the start of the hunting season, the Forestry Division within the Ministry of Agriculture is reminding hunters of their responsibilities during this open season.

In this regard, Forestry Supervisor with responsibility for Law and Compliance, Bradford Latham, explains that the Opossum (Manicou), Iguana, Agouti, and Armadillo (Tattoo) are some of the species that are being hunted.

Latham says that birds are also hunted, namely, the Ramier Pigeon and the Dove. He states that the Chicken Hawk is one of the birds that is strictly prohibited for hunters.

The Forestry Supervisor used the opportunity to call on hunters to desist from using fires, air rifles and ‘jegging’ as these are injurious methods, stressing that the use of fire, in particular, destroys vegetation, habitat, and creatures within the ecosystem. Anyone in contravention of this can be fined up to $750.

Latham also noted that Hunters should release pregnant females and/or those with young off-springs or those species that are very young. According to Latham, the Forestry Division is very concerned about sustainability even within the open season and asked hunters to exercise due consideration.

The hunting season, officially began on October 1st and ends on January 31st, 2026. Latham adds that people with wild meat within their possession after that date should consume or discard such within three (3) days after the fact.

The Forestry Supervisor is also reminding the public that the Kings Hill Forest Reserve is strictly off limits to hunters or members of the public. He says that persons caught traversing the area and/or hunting during the closed season will be fined up to $2000.