Update: Colin undergoing further tests says Family

St Vincent: Colin Graham collapses on live radio

The Graham Family on Monday night said Colin is still receiving care and attention at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The family in an update said Graham is also undergoing further test, but he remains in good spirits.

“He is thankful for all the outpouring of love and support, and wants everyone to know he is greatful. Please keep him in your prayers at this time”, the family stated.

Graham, who is main spokesman for St Vincent opposition party collapsed on air on Monday, February 13.

The New Times Programme, which Graham was hosting when he fell ill, has been put on hold, possibly until Tuesday, party officials say.

According to reports, while Graham was speaking, he suddenly slumped in his chair.

Douglas DeFreitas, the radio station owner, was alerted due to screams emanating from the workers via the live microphone.

The opposition party radio programme is aired from the studios of Nice Radio.