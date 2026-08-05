Update on officer-involved shooting in Mespo

FATAL SHOOTING IN MESOPOTAMIA UNDER INVESTIGATION

Police have commenced an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mesopotamia on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, during which Michael Jackson, a 52-year-old labourer of Yambou, sustained a gunshot injury.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident occurred sometime after 11:00 p.m. in the vicinity of the Memorial Funeral Home. Mr. Jackson was transported to the Levi Latham Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends condolences to Mr. Jackson’s family and loved ones. Further information will be provided when appropriate.