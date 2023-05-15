UPDATE: Police investigates death of pedal cyclist of Sandy Bay

FATAL ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A 12-YEAR-OLD STUDENT DEZY LAVIA

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a tragic accident that occurred in Orange Hill at about 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, which left a 12-year-old pedal cyclist of Sandy Bay dead.

Motor Vehicle HV112, a Toyota Hiace owned by Larnet Ballantyne of Sandy Bay and driven by Kashaka Holder, a 38-year-old Byrea resident, struck the deceased as it headed toward Sandy Bay.

He suffered multiple injuries about his body and was taken to Georgetown Medical Center before being transferred to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body of the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Holder is assisting the police with the investigation.

Persons with information that can help with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Georgetown Police Station at 1-784-458-6229. All information collected will be strictly confidential. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF