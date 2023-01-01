UPDATE: Police report on the death of Selwyn Foye of Carriere

Selwyn Foye’s death marks the first homicide recorded for 2023

Police in the South-Central Division (SCD) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Selwyn Foye, a forty-six (46) year-old Farmer of Carriere, Mesopotamia.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was discovered lying on the bypass road between Collins and Evesham with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about his body on 1st January 2023. The motive for the killing is unknown. Foye’s death marks the first homicide recorded for 2023.

A postmortem examination will be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF