Upgrades Complete in Milton Cato Maternity A Unit

The Nurses Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (NASVG) acknowledges the completion of works recently carried out at the Maternity A Unit (Labour Ward) of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, following serious concerns raised by nurses assigned to the unit in October 2025.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, nurses working in the Maternity A Unit formally reported to the Association that they were operating under unsafe and unhealthy conditions. These conditions were adversely affecting their safety, well-being, and ability to provide quality care to mothers and newborns. The concerns, which included issues related to security, infrastructure, and environmental health, were of such gravity that they required immediate intervention.

In response, NASVG acted decisively by engaging hospital management and the relevant authorities. The Association reaffirmed that safe and healthy working environments are a fundamental right and a non-negotiable requirement for the delivery of quality maternal and newborn care. As a direct result of this engagement, meaningful corrective actions were implemented.

These actions included infrastructural upgrades and security measures that have significantly improved conditions within the unit. Nurses assigned to Maternity A have confirmed that these interventions have had a positive and tangible impact, contributing to a safer and more supportive working environment.

While the Association is satisfied with the progress made to date, it emphasizes that additional works remain outstanding and must be addressed to fully resolve all identified concerns. Nonetheless, the improvements achieved thus far represent an important step toward restoring acceptable working conditions within the unit.

The Nurses Association further notes that hospital management has initiated efforts to address concerns within the Maternity B Unit, aimed at improving working conditions for both nurses and patients.

Nurses have expressed strong appreciation for the timely and firm advocacy demonstrated by the Nurses Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and have reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration with the Association and hospital management to ensure sustained improvements across maternity services.

President of the Nurses Association of SVG, Shelly-Ann Alexander-Ross, reiterated that the Association remains resolute in its commitment to advocating for the health, safety, and dignity of nurses. She emphasized that the Association will continue to engage constructively with hospital management and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that improvements are completed, maintained, and extended across all clinical areas, in the best interest of nurses and the patients they serve.