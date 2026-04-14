Urgent Need for Police Reform and Public Trust

About crime and politics in SVG

The NDP government is currently facing one of its most significant tests, not only from opposition supporters but also from within its own base. It inherited a country grappling with longstanding crime issues—problems that were not adequately addressed over many years.

From the outset, critics of the new administration were quick to assign blame, often overlooking the fact that the previous government held office for more than two decades.

This response reflects a concerning lack of national unity, where the focus appears to be less on progress and more on proving a point.

However, with the NDP now in office, the responsibility rests squarely on its shoulders, and public scrutiny is understandably intense. Crime is a serious national issue that demands urgent and decisive action. The government must take meaningful steps to restore public confidence.

Reform within the police force is essential. There are concerns that certain individuals within the system may be complicit in criminal activity. Identifying and holding such persons accountable is critical if real change is to occur. At the same time, rebuilding trust between the police and the public is equally important.

Without that trust, cooperation will remain limited, hindering crime-solving efforts and potentially fueling cycles of retaliation.

Finally, I urge our young people to turn away from crime. It offers no real future. Instead, focus on positive opportunities that can uplift you and your families, and contribute to building a stronger society.