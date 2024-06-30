98
National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) 2024 Emergency Shelters
North Windward
- Fancy Government School – Fancy
- Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy
- Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy
- Owia Government School (New Wing)
- Owia Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Sandy Bay Government School
- Tourama/Overland Government School
- Orange Hill Community Center
- Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill
- Langley Park Government School
- Dickson Methodist Church
North Central Windward
- Georgetown Community Centre
- Georgetown Secondary School
- Georgetown Primary School
- Chester Cottage Community Centre
- Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera
- Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers
- South Rivers Methodist School
- Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers
- Park Hill Government School
- Park Hill Community Centre
- Park Hill Evangelical Church
- George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie
South Central Windward
- Greiggs Government School
- New Grounds Primary School
- North Union Secondary School
- South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union
- Diamonds Government School – Diamonds
- Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans
- Lauders Primary School
South Windward
- New Prospect Primary School -Simon
- Adelphi Secondary School – New Adelphi
- Biabou Methodist School
- Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Calder Government School
- Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs
- Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Argyle Government School
East St. George
- Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond
- Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond
- Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
- Brighton Government School
- Fair Hall Primary School
- Calliaqua Town Hall
- Calliaqua Anglican School
- Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua
- Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
West St. George
- Belmont Government School
- West St. George Secondary School – Belair
- Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea
- Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
- Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall
- Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
- Dorsetshire Hill Government School
Marriaqua
- Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
- Marriaqua Government School
- Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
- Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Assembly
- Emmanuel High School Annex – Mesopotamia
- Streams of Power Church – Carrierre
- Evesham Learning Resource Centre
- Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Richland Park International Pentecostal Assembly
- Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Mountain View Academy – Richland Park
- Richland Park Government School
- Cane End Government School
- John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
Kingstown
- The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
- Sion Hill Government School
- Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill
- Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park
- New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
- Kingstown Government School – Stoney Ground
- Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
- Lodge Village Government School New wing
- New Testament Church – Lodge Village
- Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
- J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
South Leeward
- Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
- Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
- Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
- Campden Park Community Baptist Church
- Campden Park (Bethel) Secondary School
- South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
- Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
- Questelles Government School
- Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
- Clare Valley Community Centre
- Rillan Hill Community Centre
- Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
- Buccament Government School – Dubois
- Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont
Central Leeward
- Golden Years Centre – Buccament
- Buccament Bay Secondary School
- Layou Grace and Truth Hall
- Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
- Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
- Barrouallie Emergency Shelter
- Barrouallie Government School
- Kingdom Hall Ministries – Barrouallie
- Barrouallie Anglican School
- Kingdom life Ministries – Keartons
North Leeward
- Golden Years Learning Resource Centre – Fitz Hughes
- Chateaubelair New Testament Church
- Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church
- Petit Bordel Secondary School
- Rose Hall New Testament Church of God
- Rose Hall Community Centre
- Rose Bank Community Centre
- Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool
- Troumaca Government School
- Troumaca Ontario Secondary School
- Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill
Northern Grenadines
- Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
- Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
- Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia
- Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia
- Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia
- Port Elizabeth SDA Church
- Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia
- Mustique Community Center
- Mustique Christian Assembly
- Community Hall – Mustique
- Mustique Primary School
Southern Grenadines
- Canouan Anglican Church
- Canouan Roman Catholic Church
- Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay
- Canouan Society Lodge
- Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan
- Mayreau Community Center
- Mayreau Government School
- Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)
- Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island
- St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Clifton Pre School – Union Island
- Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island
- Mary Hutchinson Primary School – Ashton Union Island
- Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island
- Union Island Secondary School