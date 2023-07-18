US-100 billion in Climate Change financing pledged at EU-CELAC summit

USD 100 billion for Climate Change Financing pledged.

Funding for Climate change was among the key agenda items at the EU-CELAC summit in Brussels.

At the final declaration, developed countries pledged to mobilize Climate change financing to the tune of UDS 100 billion per year to support developing countries and to double adaptation financing by 2025.

The impact of Climate Change on all sectors ranging from Agriculture to Health among small island developing states has been brought to the fore by Prime Minister and Pro-tempre President of CELAC Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

This pledge is a major commitment and a watershed moment for climate change advocates throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Source : API