US agencies receive list of persons overseas supporting criminals in Jamaica

US agencies gets lists of persons overseas supporting criminals in Jamaica

During a recent press conference, Prime Minister Andrew Holness disclosed that the government of Jamaica has given law enforcement agencies in the US a list of names of individuals from abroad who are funding criminal activity on the island.

“I believe it is crucial that criminals comprehend that Jamaica does have very strong, well-respected political and diplomatic ties, and that we have legal frameworks and treaties that allow us to detain and prosecute them abroad.”

“We gave the agencies and entities a list of names we’ve been keeping an eye on in this area and about which we have specific intelligence, and the entities are working as they should.”

You will soon see the results of our efforts, but I don’t want to say too much,” he said.

As part of a high-level gathering of law enforcement and security agencies, Holness and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson recently met with senior Justice Department officials to discuss the growing threat posed by transnational criminal gangs, organized criminal violence, and the importation of illegal firearms into Jamaica.

In our meeting with the Justice Department, the FBI, and several other law enforcement agencies present, the Commissioner put it very well. “We must demonstrate to the criminals that our governmental and diplomatic ties are stronger than their criminal ones,” Holness said.

The meeting reviewed current programs and partnerships, identified gaps that needed to be filled, and explored new opportunities to advance collaboration, according to a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“There was also a commitment to sharing information more widely and effectively. According to the release, Jamaican law enforcement has identified several Jamaican criminal actors who live in the US and are responsible for planning, encouraging, or funding crime in Jamaica. This is part of an effort to share information with US law enforcement.

Source : JIS