US Air Force Launches Nuclear Missile Amid Global Tensions

US launches nuclear missile to show ‘readiness’ amid fears of WWIII

The US Air Force launched a hypersonic missile early Wednesday to demonstrate the nation’s nuclear deterrent ‘remains safe, secure, reliable and effective.’

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) exercise kicked off at 1am PT (5am ET) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, just a few hours after Russia deployed its ‘Yars’ ICBM for combat training.

The Air Force, however, said Wednesday’s launch was a scheduled exercise and ‘is part of the nation’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent and is not a response to current world events.’